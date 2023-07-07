Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Highlights Mission to 2023 Paris Air Show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez highlighted her aerospace and aviation mission to France for the 2023 Paris Air Show, the largest air show in history, which took place from June 19-25. During the mission Lieutenant Governor Nuñez met with several aerospace and aviation companies and partners to discuss various economic development projects and promote future opportunities for collaboration between Florida and the industry.

The Lieutenant Governor led mission saw impressive returns. The 2023 Paris Air Show saw actual export sales exceeding $10.7 million and expected export sales through the next 24 months exceeding $72.3 million, for a total of $82.9 million. This represents a 15 percent increase from last year’s Farnborough Airshow.

“As Chair of the Board of Space Florida, we are positioning the state for long-term success in the aerospace and aviation sector,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Florida continues to be recognized as the premier destination for aerospace activity and we look to further capitalize on drawing high-tech, high wage employment to the state. There are approximately 110,000 Floridians employed across the state in this sector. It was an honor to inaugurate the Florida Pavilion at the 54th Paris Air Show and to welcome more than 17 Florida manufacturing companies, delegates, and partners from across the state. The future is bright in Florida and the presence from our nearly 150-person delegation was felt throughout the Paris Air Show.”

“Florida is home to a world class job market and diverse employment opportunities, thanks in part to strategically developed partnerships that create jobs and expand our economy, ” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Thanks to Lieutenant Governor Nuñez, Florida’s strong showing at the 2023 Paris Air Show builds upon these efforts and promotes growth in Florida’s aerospace and aviation industries, a huge driver of new highly-skilled jobs, and strong career pathways.”

The Lieutenant Governor gave remarks at the opening of the Florida Pavilion at the 2023 Paris Air Show which was Florida’s largest pavilion since the first Florida Pavilion in 1994. The Florida Pavilion and delegation consisted of 42 Florida manufacturing companies, partners, and economic development organizations.

The air show serves as the point of entry for many businesses looking to build, expand, or relocate their business operations to Florida. Aviation and aerospace is a targeted industry for growth and expansion, and Florida’s presence at these trade shows serve three main purposes: 1) branding Florida as the best place to do business; 2) attracting inbound foreign direct investment and garnering expansion and retention activities; and 3) assisting Florida manufacturers with their exports through promotion and assistance.

