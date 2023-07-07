Biogenic Solutions Named Exclusive Medical Waste Partner of Dallas County Medical Society
EINPresswire.com/ -- Biogenic Solutions is proud to be named as the exclusive medical waste management partner of the Dallas County Medical Society (DCMS). Biogenic Solutions, a leading medical waste service company, has been selected for its outstanding commitment to providing safe and reliable waste management solutions to healthcare professionals in the Dallas area.
As part of the DCMS partner program, Biogenic Solutions joins a distinguished group of medical-related businesses that serve the needs of physicians across Dallas County. This exclusive endorsement highlights Biogenic Solutions' dedication to maintaining the highest standards in medical waste disposal and their commitment to the local medical community.
“Biogenic Solutions has consistently demonstrated excellence in managing medical waste, ensuring the safety of physicians and their teams, patients, and the environment," said Jon R. Roth, MS, CAE, Executive Vice President and CEO of the Dallas County Medical Society. "Their comprehensive services and innovative solutions align perfectly with our commitment to supporting our physician members in Dallas County.”
Biogenic Solutions offers a wide range of customized medical waste management services designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare facilities, clinics, and private practices. Their state-of-the-art disposal methods adhere to the strictest industry regulations and environmental guidelines, ensuring the proper handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste.
"We are honored to be selected as the exclusive medical waste partner of the Dallas County Medical Society," said Anthony Boscarini, VP of Sales for Biogenic Solutions. "We understand the critical importance of safe and efficient medical waste management for healthcare providers, and we are committed to delivering exceptional service and support to the medical community in Dallas."
Through this partnership, DCMS members will have access to Biogenic Solutions' comprehensive suite of services, including biohazardous waste collection, sharps disposal, pharmaceutical waste management, and compliance training.
For more information about Biogenic Solutions and their medical waste management services, please visit their website at biogenic.us.
About Biogenic Solutions:
Biogenic Solutions is a trusted provider of medical waste management services, offering comprehensive solutions for healthcare facilities of all sizes. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability, Biogenic Solutions delivers reliable and compliant waste disposal services. Our experienced team is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers in their mission to provide optimal patient care while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance.
About Dallas County Medical Society:
The Dallas County Medical Society (DCMS) is the professional association representing physicians, residents and medical students in Dallas County. DCMS has grown from 30 physicians to over 9,000 since its inception in 1876. DCMS is a leader at the local, state, and national levels and is the second-largest medical society in the country. The mission of the Dallas County Medical Society is to promote public health, advocate for physicians and their relationship with patients, while upholding professionalism in the practice of medicine.
