Biogenic Solutions Modernizes the Medical Waste Industry with Innovative Solutions
Biogenic Solutions proudly announces its entry into the medical waste industry, bringing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled expertise to this critical sector. With a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, safety, and compliance, Biogenic Solutions aims to modernize the way medical waste is managed, setting new standards for efficiency, effectiveness, and responsible waste disposal.
The healthcare industry generates vast amounts of medical waste, including sharps, infectious materials, and pharmaceuticals. Proper handling and disposal of these materials are vital to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and ensure compliance with stringent regulations. Recognizing the pressing need for innovative solutions, Biogenic Solutions offers a suite of services designed to address these challenges head-on.
Key features and benefits of Biogenic Solutions’ medical waste services include:
1. Mobile Waste Bins: Biogenic Solutions offers modern alternatives to the traditional corrugated biohazard collection boxes. Mobile Waste Bins are lidded to ensure OSHA compliance, and are constructed out of HDPE material, making them leak-proof, puncture-proof and odor resistant. The wheeled design of these bins streamlines collection of waste and reduce injury risk for individuals responsible for managing waste disposal.
2. Online Compliance Toolkit: Keeping medical facilities compliant is one of the most important elements in mitigating risk for healthcare professionals. Biogenic Solutions’ Online Compliance Toolkit simplifies the management of all compliance requirements in one user-friendly online interface. Users can train & certify employees, create OSHA required safety plans, manage SDS electronic binders and access safety audits.
3. Strict Compliance and Safety Measures: Biogenic Solutions places the highest priority on compliance with local, state, and federal regulations governing medical waste management. The company's team of experts remains up-to-date with the latest industry guidelines, ensuring the safe and legal disposal of all waste materials.
4. Custom Service Plans: Understanding that each healthcare facility has unique requirements, Biogenic Solutions offers tailored waste disposal plans, invoicing and pricing to meet the specific needs of its clients. By conducting detailed assessments and leveraging its industry expertise, the company provides optimized solutions that maximize efficiency and minimize costs.
Joe Judson, CEO: "We take pride in providing solutions that our customers didn’t know were available in the medical waste industry. Historically, small to mid-size medical waste generators have not been well-served by the largest service providers in this industry; we aim to change that. We want to bring solutions previously reserved for only the largest medical facilities to every medical facility, regardless of size. Ultimately, the customer experience is our highest priority.”
For more information about Biogenic Solutions and its groundbreaking medical waste management services, please visit biogenic.us.
Biogenic Solutions is a trusted provider of medical waste management services, offering comprehensive solutions for healthcare facilities of all sizes. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability, Biogenic Solutions delivers reliable and compliant waste disposal services. Our experienced team is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers in their mission to provide optimal patient care while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance.
Lisa Klinke, Vice President of Business Operations
Biogenic Solutions
