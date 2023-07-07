Mini Mall Storage Offers Climate Control and Vehicle Storage in Brandon, Manitoba

Brandon, Manitoba – Mini Mall Storage, a self storage company established in 1977 with a variety of locations across Canada and the United States, offers climate control and drive up storage units as well as uncovered vehicle parking. They recently introduced a new second month free promotion on select units at their self-storage facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

The Brandon facility can be found on Victoria Avenue W next to Fowler Hyundai and near Fowler Nissan and Leon’s Furniture. Mini Mall Storage’s location is available for both residents and businesses from Brandon, Shilo, Carberry, and Souris.

A spokesperson from Mini Mall Storage said, “Our mission is to provide clean and ready-to-rent storage units in a variety of sizes. To make your storage experience even more convenient, our Brandon storage facility offers drive-up storage units to make loading and unloading your belongings hassle-free. Our storage unit types don’t stop there, though; we also offer outdoor vehicle storage and parking that can fit RVs, boats, and more. With an outdoor parking spot with Mini Mall Storage, you no longer have to worry about where to store big vehicles during the off-season.”

Along with a range of storage units at a selection of prices and sizes, Mini Mall Storage in Brandon, Manitoba, also offers customers the following:

Boxes and moving supplies are available for purchase on-site

Interior storage units

climate control storage units

24-hour facility access

Autopay

Electronic gate access

Digital video recording

Fully fenced facility

Heated units

Additionally, Mini Mall storage in Brandon, MB, has a variety of outdoor vehicle storage and parking that can accommodate RVs, boats, and other vehicles, as well as drive-up storage units that allow customers to conveniently park in front of their storage units to pack and unpack their belongings.

The storage unit sizes available at Mini Mall Storage in Brandon, Manitoba, include:

5′ x 10′

This storage unit size is popular because it’s so versatile and functional. The space is about the size of a large shed and is great for holding various items from a small apartment or all the furnishings of a bedroom or office.

Ideal for storing:

Mattress sets, dressers, and coffee tables

Artwork, musical instruments, and mid-size electronics

Seasonal decor or equipment, such as garden tools, skis, and camping gear

Business supplies, records, or inventory

10′ x 10′

This storage unit is ideal for bulky furniture or equipment and is about the size of half of a standard garage, and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Household furniture such as sofas, tables, dressers, mattress sets, and coffee or bedside tables

Electronics and musical instruments

Seasonal decor or equipment such as garden tools, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

Office equipment such as desks, chairs, and shelves

10′ x 20′

For customers searching for large storage in Brandon, Manitoba, the company’s 10’ x 20’ unit offers enough space to fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home.

Ideal for storing:

Bulky household furniture such as sectional sofas, dining tables, mattress sets, dressers, and entertainment centers

Major appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators

Large musical instruments or equipment such as pianos and TVs

Outdoor equipment such as lawnmowers, grills, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its promotions and self-storage facility in Brandon, Manitoba, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/manitoba/brandon/4000-victoria-ave-w/.

