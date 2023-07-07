Submit Release
Giles County Fire Investigation Results in Arrest

GILES COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a fire at a Giles County apartment complex has resulted in the arrest of a Pulaski man.

On June 17th, TBI agents joined the Pulaski Fire Department, Giles County EMA, and Pulaski Police Department in investigating a fire that was reported at an abandoned building in an apartment complex on Tanglewood Drive in Pulaski. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there were fires in two of the apartment units and a breezeway. The investigation identified Kavaris Bowman as the individual responsible for setting the fires.

On July 6th, Kavaris Dejuan Bowman (DOB 01/30/1997) was arrested and charged with arson. He was booked into the Giles County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

