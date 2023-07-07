PWT Appoints New VP of Operations and Promotes Dan Milfred to Executive Vice President

As a company, we are constantly pushing ourselves to be better. We believe in continually assessing our capabilities and making thoughtful, strategic moves to strengthen them.” — CEO and President Jim Enright

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PWT is proud to announce the hiring of Brian Cullen as its new Vice President of Operations. With a background in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from Wheeling Jesuit University, Brian brings years of experience in the wood products industry.

Brian first moved to the United States to attend college and has since made the move permanent as a United States citizen. He began his career in 2001 working with TJ/Weyerhaeuser on various EWP technologies, based in the East. Years later he took on a General Manager position with distribution based in the Midwest before accepting a role as South East region manager with Boise Cascade’s Wood Products Manufacturing division. Most recently, he had accountability for Boise Cascade’s South East distribution region with 8 locations supplying EWP and building materials across the South.

Jim Enright, President at PWT said “As we continue to strengthen our position in the EWP industry, the ability to have Brian as a part of our leadership team. Brian brings extensive knowledge and experience within this field that will be invaluable for our future growth plans. His expertise will help drive innovation and production efficiency while ensuring customer satisfaction remains top priority.”

With Brian now part of their team, PWT looks forward to continuing its success as an industry leader while expanding its reach into new markets worldwide.

Another pivotal move for our leadership team is the evolution of Dan Milfred to Executive Vice President at PWT. Dan will continue to report to Jim Enright, maintaining his current role over PWT's Finance, IT, HR, and Administration. This promotion will expand his responsibilities with our entire team across Sales, Operations, and Forestry. With nearly 18 years at PWT, Dan is an integral part of PWT's success, and his involvement in all aspects of our strategic management and planning will continue to strengthen our organization.

“As a company, we are constantly pushing ourselves to be better. We believe in continually assessing our capabilities and making thoughtful, strategic moves to strengthen them. Our team is our greatest asset, and we are constantly investing in their growth and development. We are confident in the strength of our emerging team and know that they are the key to our success.” says Jim Enright.