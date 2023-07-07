Submit Release
NOT REALLY HOLLYWOOD THE INSPIRATION FOR THE GOLDEN AGE OF TV COMEDY

MURRAY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By Rick Connelly

Joe Connelly was the Oscar-nominated writer-producer who co-authored the TV family classic LEAVE IT TO BEAVER and penned over twenty TV shows, movies and radio comedies. Among his most famous programs are AMOS 'N' ANDY and THE MUNSTERS. His film credits include THE PRIVATE WAR OF MAJOR BENSON, MUNSTER GO HOME and Elvis Presley’s final movie, CHANGE OF HABIT.

Joe Connelly truly was responsible for the many television shows audiences of yesterday remember with fondness and their timeless quality and values continue to be enjoyed today in reruns.

NOT REALLY HOLLYWOOD tells the entertaining and enlightening story of Joe Connelly, written by his son, Rick, who presents a loving remembrance of both the man he knew as father and the creative mind behind legendary television. It is available for purchase at https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/search?q=Rick+Connelly

