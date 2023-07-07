Submit Release
Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 16

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 16. This seat was previously held by Kyle South, who resigned effective June 30th to serve as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, September 26, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, October 24, 2023; and the special general election for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

“Rep. South has served the people of House District 16 well for the past nine years and will continue to do so in his new role as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. He certainly leaves big shoes to fill in the Legislature, but I am incredibly happy for him and confident he will continue serving West Alabama well,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election to ensure you have another strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The special election for House District 16 will be held in concurrence with the special election for House District 55.

House District 16 represents portions of Fayette, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties.

Proclamation

Writ of Election   

