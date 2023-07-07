FALCON RIDGE FOLK FESTIVAL 2023
THE 35th ANNUAL FALCON RIDGE – July 28, 29 & 30GOSHEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 35th Falcon Ridge Folk Festival makes its annual flight once again, with 3 days of music, dance, community, and overflowing good will to all on Fri/Sat/Sun July 28, 29 & 30 at the Goshen Fairgrounds in Goshen CT.
With Mainstage concerts, dancing, workshops with the performers, and a live stream option in place, the fest blossoms forth again with early camping opening on Weds July 26. The festival has successfully surmounted the challenges of the last 3 COVID-dominated years. Dancing makes its return to the fest stages this year as does the Pre-Fest Thursday Tastings and Farm Market.
Fest stalwarts, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Tracy Grammer & Ellis Paul are all on board the fest train along with folk-rock icons Richard Thompson of Fairport Convention fame and Livingston Taylor, younger brother of James. Greenwich Village Folk scene alum Lucy Kaplansky along with indigenous Canadian blueswoman Crystal Shawanda and Celtic rockers Tempest are on board as well as bluegrass/banjo pioneer Tony Trischka plus many others.
The joyous 4 stages of music kick off Friday July 28 at noon with the fest's signature Grassy Hill Emerging Artist Showcase on the Mainstage. The Activities 4 Kids program, Family Stage, Workshop Stage and Circle of Song acoustic stage all begin Friday daytime as well. Nightly dancing and evening Mainstage performances follow the daytime program. The fest is accessible and ASL interpreted. Mainstage ends by 10PM on Fri and Sat and at 6PM on Sunday.
Foodies will enjoy the varied offerings of Jamaican, Thai, Middle Eastern and good ole American cuisines with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. International craft vendors including Peruvian & Kenyan handicrafts, pottery, clothing, batik, tie-dyes, wood, gourd & bark work ply their wares, much of it handmade or Fair Trade, emphasis on eco-friendly.
