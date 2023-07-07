Department's DPO Advisory Board Issues RFA for Dairy Projects

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that the Dairy Promotion Order (DPO) Advisory Board has issued a Request for Applications for dairy and research promotion projects, as part of its more than $16 million checkoff fund. The invitation solicits proposals for projects that market, promote, and research New York-produced fluid milk and dairy products with the goal of expanding the types of dairy products available and increasing consumer demand for and consumption of New York dairy products.

Eligible applicants include non-profit entities, research institutions, and private businesses that are not affiliated with the DPO Advisory Board. Project applications may not promote a specific brand or trade name.

To be considered for funding, applications should be submitted to the Department on or before August 20, 2023. Applications and additional information can be found on the Department’s website at https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

Funding is made available directly from New York State dairy producers through the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Act and is intended to help dairy farmers and processors further their reach to both domestic and international markets.

The DPO Advisory Board met on June 14 to discuss its priorities and goals for 2024. The Board identified ten goals to guide its work in boosting the dairy industry in New York State. The goals are:

Increase the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by youth (lunches, breakfasts, and other offerings).

Promote the uniqueness of, and increased sales of, New York milk, dairy products and/or ingredients throughout the entire food supply chain through various distribution channels and partnerships, including but not limited to e-commerce, curb-side sales, etc.

Proactively improve the image of dairy products and/or dairy producers' farming practices among consumers, thus improving the acceptance and consumption of New York milk and dairy products.

Improve communication to dairy producers and dairy stakeholders to inform them how they can assist in improving the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by highlighting the sustainability story.

Increase the sales and consumption of milk and dairy products produced in the US and exported to other countries.

Participation in national programs influencing increased consumption of milk and dairy products.

Create target marketing to promote the consumption of NYS milk and dairy products to Gen Z (people aged 10 to 23 years old).

Develop and implement marketing strategies that are inclusive of the socially diverse population to increase the consumption of New York State milk and dairy products.

Conduct research projects that create new products and/or enhance the safety, quality, and sensory attributes to expand the demand for New York dairy products and dairy ingredients.

Develop a research study identifying opportunities and challenges to the vitality of the dairy industry that can be used to educate consumers ensuring the growth of dairy processing in New York State.

About the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board

The DPO Advisory Board advises the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner on the disposition of approximately $16 million a year in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. The DPO Advisory Board also makes recommendations on promotion and dairy product and research projects.

The Advisory Board consists of ten New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner who serve a three-year term. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers. More information about the Board can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order and on the DPO’s YouTube Page.

About Dairy in New York State

New York State has nearly 3,200 dairy farms that produce nearly 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the State’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the State’s economy by generating nearly half of the State’s total agricultural receipts, and providing some of the highest economic multipliers in the State.