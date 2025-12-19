Governor Hochul Announces $67 Million Available to Protect New Yo...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a record level of $67 million is available through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants (FPIG) Program to help farmers across New York protect valuable and at-risk farmland. This is the highest level of funding being offered in the program's near 30-year history, which is seeing an increase with funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. The Farmland Protection program supports perpetual agricultural conservation easements to preserve New York’s seven million acres of farmland, promote sustainable farming practices, and ensure the long-term viability of the State’s agricultural industry.

“As we get ready to celebrate three decades of protecting New York’s farmland with the Farmland Protection Implementation Grant Program, we are more committed now than ever to preserving the State’s agricultural heritage and securing a sustainable food supply for future generations,” Governor Hochul said. “With a record-high $67 million available in this round, we are continuing to partner with our land conservation organizations, local governments, and our farmers to protect our valuable farmland, keep farms in production, and support our economy, environment, and community resilience.”

Commemorating its 30th anniversary in 2026, the Farmland Protection Program has, so far, helped preserve more than 134,800 acres of New York farmland through completed conservation easement projects totaling over $341 million on 447 farms. This milestone builds on legislation signed by the Governor in 2022, which set the goal to support and contribute to national efforts to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030.

Round 20 of the Farmland Protection Program will make funds available to projects aligned with the State's key priorities, including food security, climate resilience, and source water protection. Notably, eligibility criteria include 11 categories, such as field crops, livestock and livestock products, agroforestry, and farmland access initiatives. These categories aim to address ongoing challenges faced by new and beginning farmers, as well as retiring farmers, by improving access to farmland and promoting diverse agricultural operations.

As part of the funding awarded, nearly $6.4 million will be allocated to nine of the State’s economic development regions. New this year, the maximum award for any project has increased to $3 million. Round 20 also continues the one-time incentive payment of 10 percent of the value of the agricultural conservation easement being required for projects that meet climate resilience or source water protection goals.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York has one of the longest standing Farmland Protection programs in the nation and I’m proud of the milestones we have accomplished so far. With a record level of funding now available, with help from the Bond Act, we are doubling down on our commitment to New York agriculture by providing additional resources to preserve more farmland and secure farm operations for the future.”

Eligible applicants can apply for the Farmland Protection program through the Statewide Financial System. View additional information on the Request for Applications. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “As the climate crisis continues to threaten New York agriculture, farmland protection funding is critical to ensuring the security of our food supply and support for our local economies. The Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program helps our farmers and local land conservancies save thousands of acres of productive farmland, valuable source water, and other resources threatened by climate impacts and overdevelopment. This year's budget made record investments in the program and I look forward to seeing what our farmers, land conservancies, and community partners can do with this funding, and I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Agriculture and Markets for their ongoing support for farmland preservation.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “New York’s Farmland Protection Implementation Grants (FPIG) are used to protect and grow our agricultural economy. With over 130,000 acres of farmland protected in the past 30 years, FPIG supports farmers, while keeping valuable farmland in production. The program also reflects New York’s priorities: source water quality, climate resilience, and food security. With additional funding available through the Bond Act, these grants are key to preserving New York's farmland for the next generation, while promoting a more sustainable food system.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, this record $67 million investment through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and Environmental Protection Fund supports a proven program that is a win-win-win for farmers, our environment, and consumers enjoying locally-grown food by permanently protecting critically important farmland across the state. DEC applauds the continued support for the Farmland Protection Implementation Grant and the ongoing partnerships helping our farmers and agricultural communities continue to thrive.”

American Farmland Trust New York & New Jersey Regional Director Linda Garrett said, “American Farmland Trust applauds Gov. Hochul and the State of New York for announcing record-level funding for the 20th round of the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program. We’re excited to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary and proud to be a part of this critical program from the beginning, working closely with the State of New York and local land trusts to grow farmland protection statewide. Farmland protection is one tool in the toolbox that supports farmers, and we commend Gov. Hochul, the Department of Agriculture and Markets, and the Legislature for building upon this effort by funding other programs that support a new generation of farmers in accessing land, and promoting sound farming practices to ensure a viable and resilient future for New York farms.”

Farm Bureau Director of Communications Amanda Powers said, “Farmers are responsible stewards of the land who are continually employing time-tested sustainability practices as well as new technologies. Farmland Protection Implementation Grants allow farmers to continue doing what they do best — to grow the food that nourishes America in a safe and responsible way. We must protect our farmland for future generations, and these grants represent a commitment to do just that.”

Approximately 20 percent of the state's land area, or nearly 7 million acres, is farmland. The Department’s Farmland Protection Program provides financial assistance to counties, municipalities, soil and water conservation districts, and land conservation organizations to facilitate farmland protection activities aligned with local agricultural and farmland protection plans. The most frequently funded activity is the purchase of development rights on individual farms through the FPIG program. Additionally, the program awards funding to land conservation organizations to support other implementation activities, including amendments to local laws affecting agriculture, option agreements, and covering transaction costs for donated agricultural conservation easements.