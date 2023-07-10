pfSense Software Takes Home 32 Awards in the G2 Summer 2023 Report
We look forward to bringing even more high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions to the market in the future.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate is excited to announce that pfSense® software took home 32 awards in 11 categories in the G2 Summer 2023 Report – including Users Most Likely to Recommend and Leader in the Firewall and VPN categories for small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses. Other awards indicated Netgate's ability to offer high-quality support and return on investment to its customers, as well as pfSense software's excellence in usability, feature set, and performance.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
“These awards are especially important to Netgate because they are based on reviews by real users.” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. "We look forward to bringing even more high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions to the market in the future.”
Complete list of pfSense Software Awards:
• Leader in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Leader in VPN (Category-wide)
• Momentum Leader in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Momentum Leader in VPN (Category-wide)
• Best Relationship in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Best Relationship in VPN (Category-wide)
• Best Results in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Best Results in VPN (Category-wide)
• Most Implementable in Firewall (Category-wide)
• Most Implementable in VPN (Category-wide)
• Leader in Firewall - Europe
• Leader Mid-Market in Firewall
• Leader Small-Business in Firewall
• Leader Enterprise in VPN
• Leader Mid-Market in VPN
• Leader Small-Business in VPN
• Best Support Enterprise in Firewall
• Best Estimated ROI Mid-Market in Firewall
• Users Most Likely To Recommend Enterprise in Firewall
• Users Most Likely To Recommend Mid-Market in Firewall
• Most Implementable Enterprise in Firewall
• Most Implementable Small-Business in Firewall
• Most Implementable Small-Business in VPN
• Fastest Implementation Enterprise in Firewall
• Best Usability Small-Business in Firewall
• Best Results Small-Business in Firewall
• Best Results Mid-Market in VPN
• Best Results Small-Business in VPN
• Easiest to do Business With Enterprise in Firewall
• Users Most Likely To Recommend Mid-Market in Business VPN
• Best Relationship Small-Business in Firewall
• Best Relationship Small-Business in VPN
More on pfSense Software
The world’s leading open-source driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - with over seven million installations. pfSense software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
To learn more about pfSense software, go to www.netgate.com, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or email sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure routing – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other