Booster & SparkCharge Collaborate to Power Electric Cars in San Francisco Metro Area
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Booster, the leading mobile fuel delivery platform, and SparkCharge, the first company to create an EV charging system and network, are proud to announce their groundbreaking partnership to electrify a fleet of cars in the bustling San Francisco metro area.
As the world continues its shift towards sustainable transportation, the demand for electric vehicles has skyrocketed. However, one of the significant challenges EV owners and fleet operators face is the availability of reliable charging infrastructure. Recognizing this critical need, Booster and SparkCharge have joined forces to address the charging limitations faced by valued customers such as Nu Car Rentals SFO.
Nu Car Rentals SFO, a leading car rental company, has been actively incorporating electric vehicles into their fleet to provide environmentally friendly transportation options to their customers. However, due to limited charging infrastructure in the San Francisco metro area, they have encountered obstacles in efficiently managing their charging.
By leveraging their respective expertise, Booster, and SparkCharge have successfully overcome these challenges and provided a seamless charging solution to Nu Car Rentals SFO. SparkCharge's portable charging system, "The Roadie," combined with Booster's innovative on-demand fuel delivery service, ensures that their cars are always ready for the road.
The collaboration between Booster and SparkCharge offers numerous benefits to customers. Firstly, it eliminates the need for customers to rely solely on fixed charging stations, which are often limited in availability and can result in downtime for their fleet. The mobile charging solution provided by SparkCharge allows cars to be charged conveniently and efficiently at any location, anytime.
“EV renters often need to rely on public chargers, which can be sparse and unreliable, not to mention confusing for users who may be unfamiliar with the technology,” said Josh Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge. “This partnership with Booster helps increase awareness that other charging solutions are not only available but also more convenient and accessible than traditional infrastructure.”
Booster's expertise in on-demand fuel delivery ensures that customers can optimize their operations, minimizing downtime and maximizing vehicle availability. With Booster's reliable and flexible fueling service, customers can keep their fleet running smoothly without the worry of running out of charge.
"We are thrilled to partner with SparkCharge to address the challenges faced by our valued customers," said Frank Mycroft, CEO of Booster. "By combining our cutting-edge technologies, we can provide an integrated solution that not only supports the adoption of electric vehicles but also enhances the operational efficiency of fleet operators."
The successful partnership between these two companies showcases their commitment to providing innovative solutions that overcome the limitations of the current charging infrastructure. Both companies are optimistic about the impact their collaboration will have on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and supporting the transition to a greener future.
About Booster:
Booster is the leading mobile fuel delivery service, revolutionizing how fuel is purchased and consumed. Their innovative platform enables customers to schedule on-demand fuel deliveries directly to their vehicles, saving time and enhancing convenience. Booster is committed to reducing emissions, increasing efficiency, and making transportation more sustainable. www.boosterusa.com
About Spark Charge:
SparkCharge has created the world's largest mobile electric vehicle charging network. This network is now a reality due to three key factors: hardware, software, and brilliant customers. The Roadie Charging System is a portable, powerful, modular charging solution that makes DC fast charging possible anywhere regardless of infrastructure. The app and EV power delivery service SparkCharge Mobile allows EV drivers and businesses to have their EV charged wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge go to: www.SparkCharge.io.
About Booster:
Booster is the leading mobile fuel delivery service, revolutionizing how fuel is purchased and consumed. Their innovative platform enables customers to schedule on-demand fuel deliveries directly to their vehicles, saving time and enhancing convenience. Booster is committed to reducing emissions, increasing efficiency, and making transportation more sustainable. www.boosterusa.com
About Spark Charge:
SparkCharge has created the world's largest mobile electric vehicle charging network. This network is now a reality due to three key factors: hardware, software, and brilliant customers. The Roadie Charging System is a portable, powerful, modular charging solution that makes DC fast charging possible anywhere regardless of infrastructure. The app and EV power delivery service SparkCharge Mobile allows EV drivers and businesses to have their EV charged wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge go to: www.SparkCharge.io.
