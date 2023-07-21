Intelligent Transport System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Report For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Transport System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intelligent transport system market size is predicted to reach $50.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The growth in the intelligent transportation system market is due to growing number of vehicles on the road. North America region is expected to hold the largest intelligent transport system market share. Major players in the intelligent transport system market include Thales, Siemens, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Tomtom International BV.

Global Intelligent Transport System Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By System: Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS), Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS), Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS), Emergency Medical Systems (EMS)
• By Mode of Transport: Roadways, Railways, Airways
• By Application: Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Ticketing Management, Automotive Telematics, Fleet Management And Asset Monitoring, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global intelligent transportation system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10213&type=smp

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) is a combination of advanced technologies and communication systems to improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of transportation systems. It seeks to increase traffic efficiency and reducing traffic issues by allowing customers access to historical data on traffic, nearby conveniences, real-time running information, seat availability.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intelligent-transport-system-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Intelligent Transport System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Intelligent Transport System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Intelligent Transport System Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

