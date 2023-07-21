Connected Truck Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

Connected Truck Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Truck Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected truck market size is predicted to reach $54.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16%.

The growth in the connected truck market is due to rise in digitalization. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected truck market share. Major players in the connected truck market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International Inc.

Connected Truck Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By Range: Dedicated Short Range, Long Range Or Cellular Network

• By Communication Type: Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Cloud (V2C), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)

• By Application: Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management

• By Geography: The global connected truck market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10211&type=smp

A connected truck is a commercial vehicle equipped with advanced technology known as connected vehicle technology that allows it to communicate with other vehicles, devices, and systems within its environment. It enables vehicles to communicate their locations in real-time with nearby vehicles and infrastructure to trigger an automated response to enhance the driving experience with more safety.

Read More On The Connected Truck Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-truck-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Connected Truck Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

