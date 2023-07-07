Beware of renovation scam

MACAU, July 7 - Lately, quite a few residents have filed complaints with the Judiciary Police (PJ), alleging they have employed workers through online platforms to renovate their homes and solve leakage problems. Once renovation begins, workers use various excuses, such as the location of leakage, more materials needed, price estimates of raw materials have changed, etc., to increase the price significantly. They also refuse to follow up on the project, leading victims to suspect they have been cheated.

Since similar cases occurred late last year, PJ reminds the public to employ construction companies registered in Macao to carry out renovation work. Never readily trust online information; always sign contracts detailing all the terms and conditions before work commences. Should you suspect you have been defrauded, extorted, or victimized in other ways, please immediately call the Judiciary Police's crime report hotline at 993 or the Anti-scam hotline at 88007777.