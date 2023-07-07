The Semiconductor Wars have Begun – We Help Build the Workforce that will Win those Wars

Heroic Education is announcing the launch of its semiconductor workforce training platform (Heroic USA Workforce) for elementary students and their parents

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Heroic USA Workforce program is leveraging the power of gaming in primary school to engage students and their parents in high-tech skills learning to address the immediate and long-term demands for a semiconductor workforce.America is resurging in the technology sector, but not without significant competition across the globe, with China leading the way. By bringing together both the private and public sectors, the US has created a very compelling technical ecosystem that can lead the world once again.But this is only half of the equation. The countries that lead the world in the next phases of the semiconductor industry will have developed the workforce with the same effectiveness and forward thinking as they have the technology. The next critical phase of this war will be to create the technical talent to enable American companies to design, develop, engineer, proof-test and, ultimately, manufacture millions of new computer chips as these federally favored ecosystems continue to take shape.“There is a new way of doing business, and the world is becoming a very small place”, says Scott Dow, Founder of Heroic Game Day , “America has some very exciting opportunities and it all starts with making heroic moves for, and investments in, the children and their parents in a way that delivers an abundant and right-skilled workforce now and in the future. This is what we do.”40 years ago, the chip industry moved overseas following the low cost of labor. With robotics and automation becoming more prevalent, the labor costs are less of a factor and are giving way to the quality and skills of the worker.One of the massive untapped pools of labor are with the disadvantaged communities (on average, Title I students, those who qualify for free and reduced school lunch, represent 30-40% of total enrollment in a state). About 50% of the direct and supporting workers in the semiconductor industry do not need a college degree, but rather can benefit from quick start and ongoing upskilling programs on the job.“There is an extensive opportunity workforce in our disadvantaged and underrepresented families,” says Dr Tom Reed, VP of Heroic Ohio, “If we can provide the proper training and support, these families could become the foundation of a newly right-skilled ‘Heroic USA Workforce’ trained and engaged in delivering America’s new competitive advantage.”In response, schools across Ohio are using Heroic Game Day to help students learn how to build a microchip virtually before they get to middle school. This is an industry leading K-6 workforce development program that is scalable, engaging, and accountable for guaranteed results.At the same time, Heroic USA Workforce engages parents and presents opportunities that help them immediately move up in the workforce and start to take on higher paying technology jobs. So instead of just focusing on finding and training a few thousand workers in college or beyond, Heroic Education starts in K-6 to provide the training and engagement to millions of students. Some will take semiconductor jobs while others will fill roles in other industries.This workforce training tide will lift all the boats, providing families and businesses with the prosperity and security they need to “hang their hat” in that particular state.This success with technology AND workforce development will determine the long-term success of this CHIPS Act initiative. The Heroic USA Workforce platform will help make the human side of this equation work - and we can make it happen across the state with a minimal time frame.

