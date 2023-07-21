Knee Implants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Report For 2023-2032

Knee Implants Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Knee Implants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the knee implants market size is predicted to reach $13.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.14%.

The growth in the knee replacement devices market is due to increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest knee implants market share. Major knee implant companies include ohnson & Johnson Services Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith+Nephew PLC.

Knee Implants Market Segments

• Types Of Knee Replacement Implants By Product: Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement

• By Component Type: Fixed-Bearing Implants, Mobile-Bearing Implants

• By Material: Stainless Steel, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Polyethylene, Ceramics, Other Materials

• By Fixation Type: Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid

• By End User: Hospitals And Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global knee implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Knee implants refer to a type of knee replacement surgery that involves replacing specific damaged or worn-out knee joint elements. The procedure may improve the knee's functionality and reduce pain. A knee implant is a type of prosthetic created by humans, which is used to mimic the movements and functioning of a healthy human knee.

