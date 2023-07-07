Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,901 in the last 365 days.

La Based Afrobeats Star Dencia Releases New Single 'Make A be'

Dencia Make A Be single artwork

Dencia Make A Be Artwork

dencia single

An Afrobeat summer Bop?Afrobeat QUEEN Dencia releases NEW SINGLE 'Make A Be'

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, mogul, DJ, and Philanthropist Dencia has released her latest single, "Make A Be," on all music platforms across the globe. The upbeat fiery Afrobeat tempo showcases Dencia's strong and sultry voice with an empowering message to her lover. From trumpets to strings and heavy drums, the Afrobeat/dancehall song's enticing rhythm is complemented by Dencia's harmonizing voice to create a summer jam.

The award-winning singer and her multifaceted career have proven Dencia to be one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her long list of achievements includes successful businesses, her Grammy-considered 2017 album, and much more.


Dencia's new single "Make A Be" is a testament to her resilience and creativity, and is sure to be a hit with fans around the world.

Matamba Ent
Nankoung Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

La Based Afrobeats Star Dencia Releases New Single 'Make A be'

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more