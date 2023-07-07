La Based Afrobeats Star Dencia Releases New Single 'Make A be'

Dencia Make A Be Artwork dencia single

An Afrobeat summer Bop?Afrobeat QUEEN Dencia releases NEW SINGLE 'Make A Be'

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, mogul, DJ, and Philanthropist Dencia has released her latest single, "Make A Be," on all music platforms across the globe. The upbeat fiery Afrobeat tempo showcases Dencia's strong and sultry voice with an empowering message to her lover. From trumpets to strings and heavy drums, the Afrobeat/dancehall song's enticing rhythm is complemented by Dencia's harmonizing voice to create a summer jam.

The award-winning singer and her multifaceted career have proven Dencia to be one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her long list of achievements includes successful businesses, her Grammy-considered 2017 album, and much more.



Dencia's new single "Make A Be" is a testament to her resilience and creativity, and is sure to be a hit with fans around the world.