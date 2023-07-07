AdPushup joins the GCPP Premier Program Pilot
As a GCPP Premier Partner, the company will have access to additional benefits and support from the Google team that is only available to trusted Partners.
It is an honour to be a part of this prestigious pilot program. This recognition reaffirms our capability to solve complex monetization challenges and our commitment to supporting publishers.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AdPushup, a leading ad revenue optimisation platform for web publishers has been invited to join the exclusive GCPP Premier Partner program. This is the pilot phase of the program with very few ad tech companies included globally.
— Ankit Oberoi, CEO of AdPushup (Zelto, Inc.) & Geniee International
AdPushup has been helping publishers as a Google Certified Publishing Partner since 2020. This invitation to join the Premier Partner program is a further testament to the company’s track record of delivering customer success, offering expert consultation and superior support, and promoting a healthy advertising ecosystem.
"We have a long-standing relationship with Google and have been working closely with them for 7 years. It is an honour to be a part of this prestigious pilot program. This recognition reaffirms our capability to solve complex monetization challenges and our unwavering commitment to supporting publishers. Being part of this exclusive program will enable us to forge an even stronger partnership with Google and leverage their extensive resources to drive exceptional results for our publishers. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to collaborating closely with Google to shape the future of the digital advertising landscape." said Ankit Oberoi, CEO of AdPushup (Zelto, Inc.) & Geniee International.
As a GCPP Premier Partner, the company will have access to additional benefits and support from the Google team that is only available to select, trusted Channel Partners. Benefits include an exclusive badge of a top channel partner in the region, and the opportunity to collaborate with Google on various marketing initiatives.
AdPushup will also gain access to thought leadership events reserved for global Premier Partners, enabling them to stay at the forefront of industry trends and receive dedicated 1:1 support from the GCPP team.
About AdPushup (Zelto Inc)
AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform by Zelto Inc and a GCPP- Premier Partner that helps independent web publishers, media organizations, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, adblock recovery.
Zelto Inc (previously known as AdPushup Inc), is a US based leading technology solution provider for web publishers. Incorporated in 2014, the company’s headquarter is located in Delaware, USA. Zelto's current product suite includes: AdPushup & AdRecover.
Geetanjali Sharma
Zelto, Inc
+91 88826 64040
geetanjali.sharma@adpushup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other