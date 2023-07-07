AdPushup joins the GCPP Premier Program Pilot

AdPushup (Zelto Inc), a GCPP Premier Partner

As a GCPP Premier Partner, the company will have access to additional benefits and support from the Google team that is only available to trusted Partners.

It is an honour to be a part of this prestigious pilot program. This recognition reaffirms our capability to solve complex monetization challenges and our commitment to supporting publishers.” — Ankit Oberoi, CEO of AdPushup (Zelto, Inc.) & Geniee International