AdPushup has received this award for H2 and H1 2022 consecutively
this recognition is extremely valuable and encouraging for AdPushup where we have paid our publishers on time, every time for the last decade.””
— Ankit Oberoi
WILLMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AdPushup recognised on the OAREX Top Programmatic Payors List H2 2022
AdPushup, a leading ad revenue optimisation platform by Zelto Inc (erstwhile AdPushup Inc) was named as a Top Payor for the second half year period of 2022 by OAREX. AdPushup, along with 15 other programmatic players, have been recognised for their consistent on-time payments.
The companies on the OAREX H2 2022 Top Payors list were successful in submitting on-time payments and met the following criteria:
The payor is a programmatic partner
OAREX processed at least six payments from the payor during Q3 and Q4 2022
Payments received during Q3 and Q4 2022 were made within three days of the due date, with the exception of one late payment (a mulligan), which was paid no later than one week past the due date
“As we all know credit risk is at an all time high due to the current economic situation, so naturally this recognition is extremely valuable and encouraging for AdPushup where we have paid our publishers on time, every time for the last decade.” said Ankit Oberoi, CEO & Founder, Zelto
“Bankruptcies and defaults are rocking the industry right now,” commented OAREX EVP, Nick Carrabbia.
“Credit risk and sequential liability is on everyone’s mind. Those concerns are plaguing the entire programmatic supply chain, adding more volatility to an already chaotic landscape. The goal of Top Payors is to help supply partners mitigate demand side risk by scaling with partners who have positive historical pay performance” he added.
“It is an absolute honor to be mentioned for the second time in a row in the OAREX top payor’s list, we all know the current state of the industry and it has become increasingly important for us to ensure timely payments for our publishers. AdPushup has always believed in putting their customers first and paying attention to their needs. This is a further testament to our sync with our publishers to ensure smooth cash flows for both parties.” said Aman Singhal, Director - Business Operations and Finance, Zelto.
Zelto was also ranked #30 in the 4th edition of the Financial Times `The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023’. Recently, the company was also acquired by Geniee, Inc. a publicly listed company on Tokyo Stock Exchange and a unit of Softbank Group.
For more information, please contact:
Geetanjali Sharma
geetanjali.sharma@adpushup.com
Website: www.adpushup.com
About Geniee
Geniee is a marketing technology company that develops and provides solutions that lead to the resolution of various issues, such as increasing corporate earnings and improving productivity.
Geniee is developing three businesses: “advertising platform business”, “marketing SaaS business” and “overseas business”.
Geniee currently works with more than 3000 publishers and focuses on optimizing billions of ad impressions through the solutions every month.
About Zelto
Zelto Inc (previously known as AdPushup Inc), is a US based leading technology solution provider for web publishers. Incorporated in 2014, the company’s headquarter is located in Delaware, USA. Zelto's current product suite includes: AdPushup, AdRecover & Glimpse. The ad revenue optimization platforms provided by Zelto use machine learning to optimize website content and ad space layout, ad size, and ad type for each user, thereby increasing the digital ad revenue.
