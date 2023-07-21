Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glaucoma surgery devices market size is predicted to reach $2.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.41%.

The global glaucoma surgery devices market growth in the is due to growth in the prevalence of glaucoma. North America region is expected to hold the largest glaucoma surgery devices market share. Major players in the glaucoma surgery devices market include Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Drainage Systems, Laser-Based Devices, Implants, Other Products

• By Treatment: Open-Angle, Closed-Angle

• By Type Of Surgery: Angle Closure Glaucoma Surgery, Aqueous Shunt Surgery, Laser Surgery, Other Type Of Surgeries

• By Application: Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

• By End User: Eye Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centers

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glaucoma surgery devices refer to various medical instruments and tools used to perform surgical procedures on the eye to treat glaucoma. The goal of surgical glaucoma treatment is to increase aqueous outflow capacity in order to decrease intraocular pressure. Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve and can result in vision loss and blindness.

