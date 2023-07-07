World Hydrogen Leaders named as one of The Sunday Times Hundred 2023
The Sunday Times exclusive guide to Britain’s fastest-growing private companies, ranked World Hydrogen Leaders at position 60.
The Sunday Times exclusive guide to Britain's fastest-growing private companies, ranked World Hydrogen Leaders at position 60, with the annual sales growth over three years at 70.61%, and are working with an expanding base of 248 commercial partners helping to build their hydrogen businesses.
— Nadim Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer, World Hydrogen Leaders
World Hydrogen Leaders is an exclusive online and live premium content delivery and networking platform. It’s a global community of executives working in the field of hydrogen production, transportation, distribution, storage, policy and end use applications. World Hydrogen Leaders brings together global energy decision-makers to help each other navigate and de-risk the pathway to the clean hydrogen energy transition, with the aims to: Connect like-minded executives; Share best practice and uncover solutions; and enable sector coupling to increase hydrogen investment and production, while reducing the costs.
“A massive thank you to the brilliant World Hydrogen Leaders team and all our partners, speakers and clients. Over the past 20 years of creating and building large scale energy transition congresses we have had a number of very successful events, but nothing that compares to World Hydrogen Leaders.
I believe our growth is in large part to the highly experienced team at World Hydrogen Leaders. They understand the granular detail and planning that is required to properly create outstanding live events and digital training workshops. Our client’s loyalty and repeat purchases is a sign that we are exceeding their expectations.
Rest assured we will keep delivering quality premium products that helps to de-risk the energy transition, spread best practice, and accelerate the deployment of clean infrastructure. The journey is just beginning!” Nadim Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer, World Hydrogen Leaders.
Nadim Chaudhry, set up World Hydrogen Leaders in 2017, and it reached it’s 10,000th customer this year. Chaudhry has been involved in green energy events since 2003, as part of Green Power Global.
Over 3,000 hydrogen experts are expected to gather and network for a five-day conference at World Hydrogen Week, on 9 -13 October in Rotterdam, organised by World Hydrogen Leaders.
World Hydrogen Week is where the hydrogen world comes to do business and is THE global hydrogen event.
This October, the 4th annual World Hydrogen Congress returns alongside the World Hydrogen Intelligence Day and Global Hydrogen Projects Summit. What's more, we are mirroring the hydrogen market’s growth and launching the inaugural World Hydrogen Derivatives conference to offer a week-long programme of events. For more information on the event please visit https://www.worldhydrogenweek.com.
World Hydrogen Leaders also publishes research, run online events and training for companies exploring the use of hydrogen as a source of clean energy. To find out more please visit https://www.worldhydrogenleaders.com.
