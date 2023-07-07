Fibank won the Mystery Customer award in the Bank of the Year competition

Fibank won the Mystery Customer award

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At an official ceremony held on July 5, 2023, Fibank (First Investment Bank) received the Mystery Customer award of the prestigious competition organized for the 31st consecutive year by the Bank of the Year Association.

First Investment Bank was determined as winner in the category according to а methodology of Deloitte Bulgaria. The award was presented by Ms. Sylvia Peneva, Country Managing Partner at Deloitte Bulgaria, to Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO of Fibank.

Winning the Mystery Customer award has become a tradition for Fibank: it has collected it in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2017.

Being awarded as the Mystery Customer bank for yet another year is a proof of the high quality of service provided in Fibank’s branches and offices throughout Bulgaria.