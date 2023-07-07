Enegra Executes Nickel Supply Agreement With PT Sulbar Logam Indonesia

Enegra CEO, Matthew Averay, and SLI Director, Ariffudin Kadi Karib

This is an important step in Enegra expanding its commodity offerings and utilising its existing commodity trading platform to cover multiple energy-related commodities.” — Enegra CEO, Matthew Averay

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959, “Enegra”) is pleased to announce a significant agreement has been entered into by Enegra subsidiary PT Enegra Energi Indonesia and PT Sulbar Logam Indonesia (“SLI”) for the supply of nickel.

Under the terms of the agreement SLI will supply Enegra with a minimum of 20,000 tonnes of nickel sands per month sourced from Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Enegra’s CEO, Matthew Averay, is excited about the agreement, “This is an important step in Enegra expanding its commodity offerings and utilising its existing commodity trading platform to cover multiple energy-related commodities. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with SLI, given their extensive experience in mining operations and logistics, particularly in the Sulawesi region.”

About Enegra Group

Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959) is a company incorporated in the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, Malaysia, which is an independent offshore financial jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia.

Enegra enables commodity miners in emerging markets to compete globally, via world-class trading expertise, risk management, logistics, and governance. The success of their model makes Enegra one of the largest owners of physical commodity offtakes in the world. This offtake provides Enegra with audited net assets of over USD 61 billion.

About EGX

Enegra has tokenised 100% of the equity in Enegra Group Ltd, with equity represented by the ERC-3643 compliant EGX security token issued on the Polygon blockchain (ISIN: MYA159590209). Enegra Group Ltd shares are held by a licensed Trust Company as Nominee on behalf of EGX token-holders, and all rights and distributions are passed on to the token-holders, including distributions and voting.

Further information about Enegra and EGX can be found at https://linktr.ee/enegra. Enquiries should be directed to investor@enegragroup.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forecasts, projections, goals, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding Enegra’s earnings and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on Enegra management’s assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realised as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.

Even when subsequent changes in conditions or other circumstances make it preferable to update or revise forecasts, plans, or other forward-looking statements, Enegra disclaims any obligation to update or revise this document.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial data in this document is defined in USD.

The Labuan Financial Services Authority accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.