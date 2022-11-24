Enegra Receives Audited 2021 Financial Report

Enegra Logo

The completed audit report for the Enegra 2021 accounts is yet another significant milestone in the Enegra growth story” — David Vincent, Enegra Chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959, “Enegra”) is pleased to announce it has received a finalised Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 from its auditor, Crowe (Labuan) LLP, on 16 November 2022.

The audited accounts show excellent results with Net Tangible Assets increasing 85% in FY2021 to USD 61 Billion and Net Profit After Tax increasing from USD 5.06 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.9 Billion. Significant profit and balance sheet growth was driven by the increase in commodity prices throughout 2021.

David Vincent, Chairman of Enegra, states that, “The completed audit report for the Enegra 2021 accounts is yet another significant milestone in the Enegra growth story. The audited balance sheet provides an asset-backed, solid foundation to further build a physical commodities trading business, in essential energy commodities that the world needs, in order to prosper."

Enegra's Managing Director & CEO, Matthew Averay, has said, "This milestone is also a testament to the dedication and hard work of the executive management team, the advisory team, employees and other stakeholders.”

About Enegra Group

Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959) is a company incorporated in the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, Malaysia, which is an independent offshore financial jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia.

Enegra enables commodity miners in emerging markets to compete globally, via world-class trading expertise, risk management, logistics, and governance. The success of their model makes Enegra one of the largest owners of physical commodity offtakes in the world. This offtake provides Enegra with audited net assets of over USD 61 billion.

About EGX

Enegra has tokenised 100% of the equity in Enegra Group Ltd, with equity represented by the ERC-3643 compliant EGX security token issued on the Polygon blockchain (ISIN: MYA159590209). Enegra Group Ltd shares are held by a licensed Trust Company as Nominee on behalf of EGX token-holders, and all rights and distributions are passed on to the token-holders, including distributions and voting.

Further information about Enegra and EGX can be found at https://linktr.ee/enegra. Enquiries should be directed to support@enegragroup.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forecasts, projections, goals, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding Enegra’s earnings and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on Enegra management’s assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realised as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.

Even when subsequent changes in conditions or other circumstances make it preferable to update or revise forecasts, plans, or other forward-looking statements, Enegra disclaims any obligation to update or revise this document.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial data in this document is defined in USD.