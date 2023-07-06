Senate Resolution 143 Printer's Number 1008
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - measures to study artificial intelligence's effect and impact;
and
WHEREAS, The automation of manufacturing and other jobs by
artificial intelligence poses a significant threat to organized
labor and blue-collar workers throughout Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Algorithms via artificial intelligence programs have
been used to spread heinous disinformation relating to health,
public safety and politics for some time; and
WHEREAS, Universities across this Commonwealth have
experienced an influx of academic integrity-related disciplinary
actions against their students, which have been attributed to
artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT, which hurts
student achievement and skill development; and
WHEREAS, Artificial intelligence-based algorithms have been
utilized by technology and advertising companies for as long as
the Internet has existed; and
WHEREAS, The methodical gathering of information to make the
determination of what to advertise and what not to advertise has
remained nontransparent; and
WHEREAS, Companies that utilize artificial intelligence in
their advertising must be transparent in how these bots are fed
information about the user; and
WHEREAS, The health care industry has been utilizing
artificial intelligence as a tool since the 1970s; and
WHEREAS, In recent times, artificial intelligence is looking
to be used across multiple different facets of the industry that
would put nurses and hospital staff out of jobs; and
WHEREAS, Processing of data could be fully automated within
the next decade, eliminating the need for technicians and
putting even more people out of work; and
20230SR0143PN1008 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30