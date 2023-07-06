Submit Release
Senate Resolution 143 Printer's Number 1008

WHEREAS, The automation of manufacturing and other jobs by

and

WHEREAS, The automation of manufacturing and other jobs by

artificial intelligence poses a significant threat to organized

labor and blue-collar workers throughout Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Algorithms via artificial intelligence programs have

been used to spread heinous disinformation relating to health,

public safety and politics for some time; and

WHEREAS, Universities across this Commonwealth have

experienced an influx of academic integrity-related disciplinary

actions against their students, which have been attributed to

artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT, which hurts

student achievement and skill development; and

WHEREAS, Artificial intelligence-based algorithms have been

utilized by technology and advertising companies for as long as

the Internet has existed; and

WHEREAS, The methodical gathering of information to make the

determination of what to advertise and what not to advertise has

remained nontransparent; and

WHEREAS, Companies that utilize artificial intelligence in

their advertising must be transparent in how these bots are fed

information about the user; and

WHEREAS, The health care industry has been utilizing

artificial intelligence as a tool since the 1970s; and

WHEREAS, In recent times, artificial intelligence is looking

to be used across multiple different facets of the industry that

would put nurses and hospital staff out of jobs; and

WHEREAS, Processing of data could be fully automated within

the next decade, eliminating the need for technicians and

putting even more people out of work; and

