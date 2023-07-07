GUSTAVO SANTAOLALLA, TWO-TIME OSCAR WINNING FILM COMPOSER, PERFORMS A UNIQUE SOLO PRESENTATION FOR AVENI FOUNDATION
The Aveni Foundation mission is to expedite development of gene-targeted technologies for cancer and other unmet medical needs.
SAVE THE DATE: SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 FOR THIS EXCITING EVENT IN BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA
Who: Two-Time Oscar Winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, is recognized as one of the most highly acclaimed and prolific contemporary Argentine musicians in the world. Santaolalla has produced more than 100 albums by some of Latin-America’s most relevant alternative musicians, including Café Tacvba, Julieta Venegas, Bajofondo, Los Tigres del Norte and Juanes and has won 2 Grammys and 19 Latin Grammys. He has composed film scores for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Amores Perros, 21 Grams, Babel and Biutiful, Walter Salles’ Motorcycle Diaries and On the Road, and Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain, for which he received his first Oscar for Best Original Score and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, “A Love That Will Never Grow Old” co-written with Bernie Taupin. The following year, Santaolalla received his second Oscar for Best Original Score for Babel. Santaolalla also created the music for Sony Playstation and Neil Druckmann’s multi-award winning The Last of Us and most recently scored the HBO series based on the beloved videogame.
Aveni Foundation (www.avenifoundation.org) is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) public charity whose mission is to expedite the development of gene-targeted therapies for cancer and other unmet medical needs. The first product is a tumor-targeted gene therapy, DeltaRex-G, that is FDA authorized for Expanded Access to an intermediate size population of advanced sarcoma and pancreatic cancer (www.clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04091295).
DeltaRex-G is not available through drug or insurance companies. Aveni Foundation depends on generous donations of benefactors to carry out its medical mission of bringing DeltaRex-G and other gene-targeted products to cancer patients worldwide.
Where: 3339 Clarendon Road, Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
When: September 30. 2023, 7 pm
Dress Attire: Formal
Contact: Dr. Erlinda Maria Gordon, MD, 818-726-3278, egordon@avenifoundation.org
To donate: Click on the DONATE button at www.avenifoundation.org
For further information, please visit our websites: www.avenifoundation.org, or contact Dr. Gordon at egordon@avenifoundation.org.
