UDS Early Detection Program identifies High Thyroid Cancer Rate Among Firefighters, Urging Expanded Screening Efforts
Firefighters are at an increased risk of developing thyroid cancer due to their exposure to PFAS chemicals.
Equipped with these insights, we can better safeguard our firefighting community and ensure that potential thyroid cancers are detected early, maximizing the chances of successful treatment.”UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare arena has recently been alerted by the United Diagnostic Services (UDS) Early Detection Program, which has detected an alarming 16 cases of thyroid cancer within a short period of just 120 days across more than 60 Fire Departments. This highlights the urgent necessity for early and regular screening, particularly among high-risk groups like firefighters.
Several studies have investigated the correlation between firefighters and thyroid cancer, shedding light on the increased risk faced by these brave individuals. In a study published in the journal "Occupational and Environmental Medicine" in 2022, researchers found that firefighters had a 22% higher risk of developing thyroid cancer compared to the general population. The study attributed this increased risk to their exposure to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), a group of chemicals commonly found in firefighting foams and protective clothing [1].
Further evidence comes from a study published in the journal "Environmental Health Perspectives" in 2020, which revealed that firefighters had higher levels of PFAS in their blood compared to the general population. This heightened exposure to PFAS chemicals was associated with an increased risk of various cancers, including thyroid cancer [2].
A study published in the journal "PLOS ONE" in 2022 explored the thyroid-disrupting effects of PFAS. The researchers discovered that PFAS can interfere with the production and release of thyroid hormones, thereby disrupting the normal functioning of the thyroid gland. This disruption can contribute to the development of thyroid problems, such as thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer [3].
These studies are just a few examples among many that have demonstrated the link between PFAS exposure and an elevated risk of thyroid cancer among firefighters. While further research is necessary to fully comprehend the extent of this risk, the available evidence strongly suggests that firefighters face a higher risk of developing thyroid cancer compared to the general population [1][2][3].
The recent findings from the UDS Early Detection Program serve as a clear call to action, highlighting the urgent need for heightened awareness and expanded routine screening for thyroid nodules and cancer among firefighters, particularly those with prolonged exposure to PFAS chemicals. UDS remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing research efforts and public education campaigns, aiming to mitigate the health risks faced by our brave firefighters who continuously place themselves on the frontline of danger.
In a remarkable achievement, UDS' Early Detection Program has successfully identified 20 cases of early-stage cancer within a span of 120 days across various fire services locations in the United States. Out of these cases, 15 were confirmed as early-stage thyroid cancers, providing firefighters with a greater chance of effective treatment and recovery.
The Early Detection Program, implemented in collaboration with IAFF locals and fire departments in over 70 locations, has demonstrated its commitment to the health and well-being of firefighters nationwide. This comprehensive screening initiative aims to proactively identify and address potential health risks, particularly those associated with thyroid cancer, which can significantly impact the lives of firefighters.
The following locations have been instrumental in this successful endeavor:
• Anchorage, Alaska - IAFF Local 1264
• Marysville, WA - IAFF Local 3219
• Newport, KY - IAFF Local 45
• Carmel, IN - IAFF Local 4444
• Attleboro, MA - IAFF Local 848
• Weymouth, MA - IAFF Local 1616
• Schenectady, NY - IAFF Local 28
• Providence, RI - IAFF Local 799
• Fairfax, VA - IAFF Local 2068
• Virginia Beach, VA - IAFF Local 2924
• Manassas, VA - IAFF Local 4466
• Waterbury, CT - IAFF Local 1339
• Montgomery County - IAFF Local 1664
UDS acknowledges and commends the proactive efforts of local leaders who have tirelessly worked in the fight against cancer to make these screenings accessible to their members. Through their collaboration and partnership with UDS, these leaders have played a crucial role in delivering this valuable service to their communities. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the IAFF leadership for their unwavering effort and guidance in the fight against cancer, which has been instrumental in turning these screening programs into a reality.
The Early Detection Program by UDS offers fire departments throughout the United States a combination of high effectiveness and excellent accessibility. With fully mobile onsite screening solutions, including early cancer detection capabilities, UDS ensures that fire departments can swiftly and efficiently implement the program nationwide in less than two weeks. This streamlined integration allows the services to seamlessly fit into existing operations without any disruption or delays.
UDS remains committed to the well-being of firefighters and will continue to work diligently to expand its Early Detection Program to more locations, raising awareness about the importance of regular screenings and early detection. By prioritizing accessibility and collaboration, UDS aims to ensure that firefighters receive the necessary support and resources to maintain their health and continue their invaluable service to their communities.
"Knowledge empowers us. Equipped with these insights, we can better safeguard our firefighting community and ensure that potential thyroid cancers are detected early, maximizing the chances of successful treatment." - Ray Lankin, UDS CEO
