Romi Introduces "ROMI MAAS" Machine Tool Rental Service

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge machine tools, is proud to announce the launch of the ROMI MAAS machine tool rental service. Through ROMI MAAS, customers can now rent top-of-the-line machine tools without the need for a large upfront investment.

ROMI MAAS, which stands for Machine as a Service, is a flexible and cost-effective solution for companies seeking to optimize their production capabilities. By eliminating the need for a capital purchase, Romi MAAS empowers businesses to allocate their resources more efficiently while enjoying all the benefits of state-of-the-art machine tools.

ROMI MAAS provides access to Romi's portfolio of high-performance machine tools, renowned for their precision, durability, and versatility. Currently, Romi's CNC lathe models C 420, C 510, and C620; machining center models D 800, D 1000, and D1250; and turning center models GL 170, GL 250, GL 300 T are available to rent through the new program. Terms on the rental agreement are for 24, 36, or 48 months.

The benefits of ROMI MAAS extend beyond the financial advantages. Customers also benefit from the included preventative maintenance, which ensures optimal performance and minimizes downtime while allowing customers to focus on their core operations.

"We are thrilled to introduce ROMI MAAS to the market," said Ed Marchesini, Romi USA's General Manager, "This innovative service reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With ROMI MAAS, businesses of all sizes can leverage the power of our exceptional machine tools, enhancing their productivity and gaining a competitive edge."

The ROMI MAAS landing page, specifically designed to provide comprehensive information about this innovative service, can be accessed directly at https://www.romiusa.com/romi-maas/.