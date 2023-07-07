Promoting Water Skills and Safety: SwimRight Academy Partners with Local Schools and Kindergartens
We are dedicated to enabling children to acquire fundamental water skills and understand the importance of water safety.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- West Los Angeles, West Hills - SwimRight Academy is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with prominent local schools and kindergartens in the region. This significant collaboration aims to provide children with early access to essential water skills and water safety education, fostering their protection and confidence in aquatic environments.
The importance of this partnership lies in offering comprehensive aquatic education and instilling vital water safety principles from an early age. Beyond being an athletic achievement, acquiring water skills contributes to children's physical development, confidence, and independence.
Founder Lenny Krayzelburg expresses the commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for children, stating, "We are dedicated to enabling children to acquire fundamental water skills and understand the importance of water safety. Collaborating with local schools and kindergartens allows us to reach a wider audience and positively impact their lives."
Partnering with SwimRight Academy provides numerous advantages. Children will benefit from high-quality aquatic education delivered by experienced instructors specialized in working with diverse age groups. Moreover, partner links to SwimRight Academy will be prominently displayed on the schools' and kindergartens' official websites, offering parents a convenient way to explore aquatic programs and registration details.
SwimRight Academy is a renowned institution offering comprehensive aquatic programs tailored to children of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on water safety education, technique development, and physical fitness enhancement, SwimRight Academy ensures exceptional sessions delivered by certified instructors.
