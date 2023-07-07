Mini Mall Storage Offers Drive Up Storage Units And Vehicle Parking in Shelby, North Carolina Location

Shelby, North Carolina – Mini Mall Storage, a self storage company with locations across Canada and America, is offering drive up storage units and vehicle parking spots for rent.

With Shelby’s John H. Moss Lake Recreation Park and popular Broad River Greenway nearby, every summer, Mini Mall Storage receives rental requests for North Carolina residents searching for storage access for their hiking equipment, canoes, fishing, and camping gear.

To welcome in the summer season and thank the Shelby community for its continued support, this year, Mini Mall Storage is offering the 2nd month free on select storage unit sizes for a limited time, such as:

5’ x 10’

This storage unit size is popular because it’s so versatile and functional. It is ideal for storing:

Mattress sets, dressers, and coffee tables

Artwork, musical instruments, and mid-size electronics

Seasonal decor or equipment, such as garden tools, skis, fishing and camping gear

10’ x 10’

This storage unit is suitable for bulky furniture or equipment. It is ideal for storing:

Household furniture such as sofas, tables, dressers, mattress sets, and coffee or bedside tables

Electronics and musical instruments

Seasonal decor or equipment such as garden tools, bicycles, skis, and camping gear

10’ x 20’

This storage unit is the right choice if customers are in between moves, staging their home for selling, or planning a big remodel. It is ideal for storing:

Bulky household furniture such as sectional sofas, dining tables, mattress sets, dressers, and entertainment centers

Major appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators

Large musical instruments or equipment such as pianos and TVs

Additionally, several units included in the offer have drive-up access that allows customers to park their car, truck, or transport vehicle directly in front of their unit to make packing and unpacking their belongings easier.

Mini Mall Storage in Shelby, NC, also provides customers with a variety of 20-foot outdoor parking spots for convenient vehicle storage. Whether customers have a spare vehicle they have been saving for their children when they learn to drive, or their business’ servicing van is too large to keep at their storefront, the company’s storage facility can accommodate a vast range of vehicles.

As well as offering customers an array of storage units, Mini Mall Storage provides them with complete peace of mind by ensuring highly secure facilities that are fully fenced, monitored by 24-hour digital cameras, and access via a gate with only the relevant keypad code.

Other beneficial features of Mini Mall Storage include:

Flexible month-to-month rentals for storage units

Drive-up access

Online payment and autopay

Uncovered parking storage

The opportunity for customers to purchase packing and moving supplies

Located on Smith Street and just a short drive from Andrew Jackson Highway and East Dixon Boulevard, Mini Mall Storage’s Shelby facility is conveniently located so customers can easily access their unit from anywhere. The company also offers commercial storage for area businesses to store office supplies and furniture, financial documents, or inventory.

Contact Mini Mall Storage to rent a self-storage unit in Shelby for a complete solution for both residential and commercial storage needs.

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its current promotions at its Shelby, North Carolina location in time for the summer rush, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/north-carolina/612-smith-street/.

