Water Summary Update for June 2023: Drought Conditions Intensify after another dry month

DES MOINES - The state of Iowa experienced another dry month, with June providing 2.90 inches of rain, only 55 percent of normal.  This continues the drier-than-normal trend seen in March, April, and May. The US Drought Monitor shows that nearly all Iowa faces some dryness or drought.

Iowa received 9.16 inches of precipitation from March through June, just 65 percent of the expected 14.20 inches for those four months.  This continued lack of rainfall is causing stream flow and soil moisture impacts across the state.  Four of Iowa's Drought Regions are rated as "Drought Watch.” Conditions in Drought Region 2 have improved enough to move it back into the normal category.

“June is typically the wettest month of the year, so to have just a bit over half the normal rainfall for that month is troubling,” said Tim Hall, Iowa Department of Natural Resources coordinator of hydrology resources.  “July and August still have the potential for good rainfall, but monthly averages for moisture continue to decline throughout summer and fall, so the opportunities for getting out of drought this year become more limited as time passes.” 

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

