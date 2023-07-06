Expect No Help: The Life and Times Of Jumpin' Jack Flash
By Cesspool Jones
Jumpin' Jack Flash is the story of a man who has been dealt a difficult hand in life and has learned to expect no help from anyone. Jack was born into a family of criminals and has been on the run from the law since he was a child. He has never had a home, a family, or anything to call his own. He has always had to fend for himself and has never had anyone to rely on but himself.
Now, at the age of thirty-five, Jack is finally starting to put his life together. He has a job, a place to live, and a girlfriend who loves him. But just when it seems like things are going well for Jack, his past comes back to haunt him.
The story of Jumpin' Jack Flash is a story of a man who has been through a lot in his life and has learned to expect no help from anyone. It is a story of survival, and of never giving up.
