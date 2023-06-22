Life Lessons Learned in Grade School: Part 1
Sharing Memories & Shenanigans Across GenerationsIOWA FALLS, IOWA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Step back in time with me to 1952 Iowa Falls, Iowa. It was an idyllic time—satisfyingly simpler—where adventures were a kids’ favorite pastime and life lessons were often learned the hard way. Launching today at the at the American Library Association Annual Conference Don Eggspuehler’s new childhood memoir.
This 36,000-word collection of humorous and nostalgic stories chronicles the adventures of a boy growing up in rural America in the 1950’s. The book is perfect for parents to read and discuss with young children through pre-teen. It’s also an opportunity to share memories across generations.
“I started reading a chapter-a-night to my 6-year old son and 9-year old daughter. Just one. But then they begged me to keep reading and before we knew it, we’d devoured the entire book in a few days! We all enjoyed going back in time, learning about a world that is so different from today and discussing each of the chapter’s lessons. We laughed so hard together—we cried. Eager for the next installment.” Cari Guittard, June 2023
This is the first book in a four-book series that progresses through grade school, junior high and high school. Don Eggspuehler’s published books include: Star Benchwarmers (2011) and Teachings From Pop (2014) an historical fiction of Iowa Falls, Iowa. He’s also written two thriller novels, titles Global Upheaval and Cartel Abduction.
Join Don for a book signing on June 24th at 3:00 pm at the American Library Association conference at McCormick Place at the Ewings Publishing location.
