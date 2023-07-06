FEMA Funding Low-Carbon Materials in Public Assistance Projects in Guam

FEMA is starting to fund low-carbon materials in public assistance projects, thanks to the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The presidential declaration of Typhoon Mawar in Guam is the first instance that this initiative is being put into action.

The IRA was signed into law on Aug. 16, 2022, and it provides an opportunity for FEMA to support state, tribal, territorial and local partners in their efforts to build resilient communities and reduce climate effects by encouraging investments in greenhouse-gas reduction strategies, such as the use of low-carbon materials.

The low-carbon materials eligible for funding through Public Assistance are limited to concrete, asphalt, glass and steel. These four materials have been recognized as significantly more eco-friendly compared to conventional options, particularly in terms of their potential impact on climate change. FEMA may fund the use of certain low-carbon materials in disasters declared between May 22, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2026, even if the cost associated with low-carbon materials may be more expensive than conventional materials.

This initiative may benefit various public assistance projects in Guam, for instance, applicants for FEMA public assistance may consider replacing wooden power poles damaged by Typhoon Mawar with concrete alternatives.

It is important to note that the use of low-carbon materials in public assistance projects is optional and depends on the applicant's choice. To take advantage of this initiative, applicants for FEMA public assistance should provide comments in “My projects” section of FEMA's Grants Portal, indicating their interest or intention of using the low-carbon materials. Recipients of FEMA public assistance grants can work with the assigned program delivery manager to maximize the inclusion of low-carbon materials in their project applications.

Governmental agencies in Guam and certain nonprofits that were affected by Typhoon Mawar will have more time to apply for FEMA public assistance to help pay for debris removal, protective measures, public buildings and equipment, public utilities, etc. The deadline to apply for FEMA public assistance has been extended to July 15.

