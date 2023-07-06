FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Diamond Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) regional administrator authorized the use of federal funds on June 27 to assist the state of Arizona to combat the Diamond Fire burning in Maricopa County.

On June 27, the state of Arizona submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened 100 homes in and around Scottsdale and required the mandatory evacuation of more than 1,100 people. The fire also threatened a fire station, horse barns, golf courses and the McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become a greater incident.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

