Maine State Harness Racing Commission Chapter 1 & 3 Rulemaking / Public Comment
MAINE, July 6 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: July 6, 2023
Type of Rule: Routine Technical
The principal purpose of the proposed rules is to allow licensee-associations that conduct harness racing meets to request that a State Steward act as a Presiding Judge for a racing season. The proposed rules outline the process licensee-associations must follow if they request a State Steward act as a Presiding Judge for a racing season.
Comment Deadline: August 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Shane Bacon
28 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0028
207-287-7568
Shane.Bacon@Maine.gov
Notice of Agency Rulemaking Proposal (PDF)
Name: Shane Bacon
