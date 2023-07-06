Submit Release
Maine State Harness Racing Commission Chapter 1 & 3 Rulemaking / Public Comment

MAINE, July 6 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: July 6, 2023

Type of Rule: Routine Technical

The principal purpose of the proposed rules is to allow licensee-associations that conduct harness racing meets to request that a State Steward act as a Presiding Judge for a racing season. The proposed rules outline the process licensee-associations must follow if they request a State Steward act as a Presiding Judge for a racing season.

Comment Deadline: August 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Send Public Comments to: Shane Bacon
28 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0028
207-287-7568
Shane.Bacon@Maine.gov

Notice of Agency Rulemaking Proposal (PDF)

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Name: Shane Bacon

