In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Successful Conclusion of Hurricane Michael Housing Construction Program, Reconstructing 977 Homes in 20 Months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the successful conclusion of the Hurricane Michael Housing Repair and Replacement Program (HRRP), completing 977 housing projects and returning Hurricane Michael-impacted families to decent, safe, and sanitary homes 20 months after housing construction was initiated in July 2021, three years ahead of schedule. To date, Florida has provided over $3 billion for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts in the Panhandle.



"Less than two years since construction began, we have made meaningful progress for Panhandle residents affected by Hurricane Michael," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "More than 977 residents are home after experiencing devastation from Hurricane Michael, demonstrating Florida’s commitment to recovering efficiently, compassionately, and strategically following a disaster."



“The completion of the 977 homes represents 977 families’ return to the security and peace of mind that a home provides, and this is a massive step forward to elevating Michael-impacted communities,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "As Florida braces for another hurricane season, it is important to remember that with every passing day, Florida's long-term recovery efforts improve, benefitting our families, our businesses, and, most importantly, our safety."



Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on October 10, 2018, near Mexico Beach, Florida, causing catastrophic damage to communities in the Florida Panhandle. In October 2020, more than $735 million in funding became available for FloridaCommerce to implement long-term disaster recovery and resiliency efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Michael, allocating more than $251 million to the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael HRRP. FloridaCommerce, formerly the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, launched the application cycle for the Hurricane Michael HRRP in January 2021, and construction began in July 2021.

This program was implemented to repair, replace, or reconstruct homes damaged by Hurricane Michael in underserved impacted areas. Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery and resiliency efforts to deal with the devastating impacts of natural disasters. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.



Throughout the course of this program, the state of Florida emphasized the importance of serving the region’s most vulnerable residents. Of the 977 households served, over 75 percent were extremely low-income residents, over 65 percent were female head-of-household, over 60 percent included individuals with unique abilities, 50 percent were minority homeowners/residents, and over 80 percent had dependent household members.