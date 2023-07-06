Sunstone Unveils the Pro X Modular Weld Head for Robotics and CNC Tables
Sunstone, the leading developer of advanced micro welding technology, unveiled the Pro X modular weld head designed specifically for robotics and CNC tables.
Engineered to be quickly fitted to a robotic arm or CNC table as part of an automated manufacturing process, the Pro X is interchangeable from one production process or weld delivery system to another. The Pro X sports a concise, unique design resulting in a smaller-than expected footprint and unit weight of only five pounds. Multiple types of electrodes can be attached to the Pro X, which has a ½ inch stroke and weld trigger limit switch. Available in an opposed or parallel configuration, the Pro X provides variable force options using an easy-to use spring adjustment feature. The applied force range is 3.5 to 20 pounds.
“The Pro X is a sleek, compact solution for manufacturers who use robotic arms or CNC tables as part of a welding process,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders. “Our customers will be attracted by the Pro X’s interchangeability, flexibility, and price tag. The Sunstone team is proud to add this capable weld head to the current Pro line, joining the Pro M and Pro P.”
Battery manufacturers will especially find the Pro X to be a key component in efficiently producing battery cells and related components. The Pro X, like all other weld heads in the Sunstone Pro line, is manufactured in the United States, sports a robust design that will withstand years of use, and is backed by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.
The Pro X is compatible with the following Sunstone Welders: CD, DP-A, Pico DC, and Aeon HF.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. Sunstone welding technologies and solutions include laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
