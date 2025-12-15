Sunstone’s Zapp Plus® 2 Permanent Jewelry Welder Wins 2025 Good Design Award for Innovation, Artist-Focused Engineering

The Zapp Plus 2 permanent jewelry welder wins Good Design Award for innovation and artist-focused engineering. Sunstone Permanent Jewelry | #1 Source for All Things PJ The Zapp Plus 2 permanent jewelry welder, a Good Design Award recipient, is available in four attractive trim colors.

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstone Permanent Jewelry , a leading manufacturer of precision welding solutions, announced today that its Zapp Plus 2 permanent jewelry welder has been honored with a 2025 Good Design Award , one of the world’s most prestigious and longest-running design recognition programs.Presented by Good Design, the award recognizes products that demonstrate exceptional innovation, form, function, and sustainability. The Zapp Plus 2 permanent jewelry welder was selected for its thoughtful industrial design, intuitive user experience, and its role in elevating the permanent jewelry industry through professional-grade technology in a compact, artist-friendly platform.“The Zapp Plus 2 was designed from the ground up for permanent jewelry artists, with a strong emphasis on dependable performance and a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels as professional as it looks,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering. “Being recognized by Good Design validates not only the aesthetics of the product, but the engineering discipline and deep customer insight that went into its development. Winning this award validates our relentless effort to build the absolute best permanent jewelry welder.”The Zapp Plus 2 design supports consistent, high-quality welds while remaining portable and accessible for studio and event-based permanent jewelry artists. The product reflects Sunstone’s commitment to blending decades of advanced welding technology and experience with a clean, purposeful design.Good Design, founded in Chicago in 1950, is internationally recognized for identifying products that set new standards for design excellence. Winning products are evaluated by an international jury of design experts across criteria including innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and impact.“The Good Design Award reinforces Sunstone’s mission to deliver tools that empower permanent jewelry artists to build their world, to realize all that they dreamed they could be,” added Young.About Sunstone Permanent JewelrySunstone Permanent Jewelry is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the permanent jewelry industry. With a dedication to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Sunstone has established itself as a trusted name for permanent jewelry artists. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help permanent jewelry artists build their world. To learn more call or text +1 801-658-0015 or visit www.sunstonewelders.com

Zapp Plus® 2 - Artfully designed by experienced welding experts. One dial, infinite possibilities.

