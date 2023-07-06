Injured Hiker on Beaver Brook Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 6, 2023

Benton, NH – At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, a report of an injured hiker came into 911 from the Beaver Brook Trail in Benton. A 47-year-old woman from Groton, NH, had suffered a lower-leg injury while descending the Beaver Brook Trail from Mount Moosilauke. She was located 2.2 miles from the trailhead. The injured hiker was unable to continue without assistance. A team of rescuers comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trail. By 5:15 p.m., the first rescuers reached the injured woman, stabilized her injury, and packaged her into a rescue litter for the 2.2-mile carryout. The rescue party arrived at the trailhead at 8:30 p.m.

The hiker was identified as Yarrow Farnsworth. She was taken by a family member for evaluation of her injury. Farnsworth was well prepared for a day hike and had slipped on wet rocks, which caused her injury.

Steady rain has fallen over the month of June and into the early part of July in New Hampshire. The rainy weather has caused slippery trail conditions which have led to many of the injuries seen by Conservation Officers recently. Appropriate footwear should be worn while hiking. Hiking boots that provide support, protection, and traction are recommended. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.