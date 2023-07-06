Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,628 in the last 365 days.

Partnership Announcement - ICARUS AI & Artest Management Group

ICARUS AMG

ICARUS AI - Logo

We revolutionize the way of ed-tech. With a shared vision for collaboration, innovation, and social impact, we empower learners to unlock their full potential.

Together, we can empower individuals to unlock their full potential, bridge educational gaps, and inspire a new generation of learners.”
— Metta World Peace
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Artest Management Group (AMG), a visionary player in the world of business, innovation, and social impact. Led by the esteemed President, Metta World Peace, AMG is transforming the way we do business, fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and making a positive difference in society.

At AMG, we are a data-driven global conglomerate, operating at the intersection of sports, media, and technology. Our diverse portfolio spans successful companies, captivating media content, and meaningful connections with consumers worldwide. With our expert team and strategic investments, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to our esteemed partners and stakeholders.

This collaboration marks an exciting milestone as we combine our strengths and expertise to create impactful ventures and seize growth opportunities. Together, we will leverage our shared values of excellence, creativity, and social responsibility to shape the future of business and make a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

ICARUS AI is an innovative ed-tech company that combines the power of e-learning and artificial intelligence to revolutionize the education industry. With its advanced platform, ICARUS AI offers a seamless and personalized learning experience, empowering individuals to gain new skills, enhance their knowledge, and unlock their full potential. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, ICARUS AI aims to make education accessible, engaging, and impactful for students and professionals worldwide.

Metta World Peace from AMG mentioned: "Together, we can empower individuals to unlock their full potential, bridge educational gaps, and inspire a new generation of learners. Education is the foundation for personal growth and societal advancement, and this partnership represents our shared commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of students globally."

Nektar Baziotis from ICARUS AI mentioned: "Education means freedom. It's the currency of the future. We want to bring the opportunity to acquire knowledge from great professors, companies, and organizations around the world."

Stay tuned for the incredible ventures, innovative projects, and transformative initiatives that will emerge from this powerful partnership. We are confident that our collaboration with AMG will drive positive change, inspire innovation, and unlock new possibilities on a global scale.

Nektar Baziotis
ENKI Inc.
+1 310-779-8058
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Partnership Announcement - ICARUS AI & Artest Management Group

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more