TRUEINSIGHT Awards STEM Scholarship Award to Tulane University Student
Congratulations to Ethan Bravo
The world is rapidly evolving, and the challenges we face demand innovative solutions. STEM education equips our youth with the knowledge they need to thrive in a technology-driven society."SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueInsight selected the winner of the TrueInsight STEM Scholarship to Ethan Bravo of Tulane University. Ethan is an Engineering Physics Major. To be considered, applicants wrote an essay answering the question: With the use of CAE technology, what previous scientific ideas which seemed out of reach will become realized in the future? See Ethan's essay here: Submission
“The world is rapidly evolving, and the challenges we face demand innovative solutions. STEM education equips our youth with the critical skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a technology-driven society." Says Kyle Hansen, CEO at TrueInsight.
At TrueInsight, we believe that investing in STEM education is an investment in the solutions that will be needed both now and in the future. We are proud to support all educators out there teaching problem solving and innovation.
