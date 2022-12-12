Submit Release
TRUEINSIGHT AWARDS FIRST STEM SCHOLARSHIP

Congratulations to winner Austin Burns of Morehouse College.

TrueInsight is a firm believer that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs are crucial to the advancement of innovation in the United States.”
— Kyle Hansen
SANDY, UT, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TrueInsight selected the winner of the first ever $3,500 TrueInsight STEM Scholarship to Austin Burns of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Austin is a Junior in the Mechanical Engineering Program. To be considered, applicants wrote an essay answering the question: With the use of CAE technology, what previous scientific ideas which seemed out of reach will become realized in the future? See Austin’s essay here.

CEO Kyle Hansen knows programs like this are important, “TrueInsight is a firm believer that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs are crucial to the advancement of innovation in the United States.”

About TrueInsight

TrueInsight is a premier North American Channel Partner for Altair. Altair is global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. TrueInsight is headquartered in Sandy, Utah with employees across the United States. To learn more visit www.trueinsight.io.

