TRUEINSIGHT AWARDS FIRST STEM SCHOLARSHIP
Congratulations to winner Austin Burns of Morehouse College.
TrueInsight is a firm believer that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs are crucial to the advancement of innovation in the United States.”SANDY, UT, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TrueInsight selected the winner of the first ever $3,500 TrueInsight STEM Scholarship to Austin Burns of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Austin is a Junior in the Mechanical Engineering Program. To be considered, applicants wrote an essay answering the question: With the use of CAE technology, what previous scientific ideas which seemed out of reach will become realized in the future? See Austin’s essay here.
— Kyle Hansen
CEO Kyle Hansen knows programs like this are important, “TrueInsight is a firm believer that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs are crucial to the advancement of innovation in the United States.”
About TrueInsight
TrueInsight is a premier North American Channel Partner for Altair. Altair is global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. TrueInsight is headquartered in Sandy, Utah with employees across the United States. To learn more visit www.trueinsight.io.
