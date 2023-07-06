JOSEON, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Bank, an innovative crypto project, has announced its incorporation in Joseon, the world's first recognized cyber nation-state. This strategic move aligns with Safety Bank's commitment to innovation and growth in the cryptocurrency market.

Alongside its incorporation, Safety Bank has launched an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, LATOKEN, under the trading pairs SBANK/JSM and SBANK/USDT. This development broadens opportunities for traders and investors within Safety Bank's ecosystem.

Safety Bank's incorporation in Joseon and listing on LATOKEN mark a significant milestone in its mission to foster a safer, more reliable crypto ecosystem. The project is eager to extend its innovative solutions to a wider audience, driving growth and synergy in the cryptocurrency market.

Safety Bank's move to Joseon follows similar decisions by forward-thinking companies such as LATOKEN. Please note that while Joseon welcomes all companies, it does not endorse any specific entity, maintaining a neutral stance towards all businesses within its jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit Safety Bank's official website.

About Safety Bank

Safety Bank is committed to reducing risk in the cryptocurrency sphere by offering clients the ability to establish a custody fund. This reserve can be converted into insurance, payable to the project and/or token holders in the event of bankruptcy or discontinuation. These funds, managed by Safety Bank, are securely stored in offline portfolios.

In addition to this, Safety Bank offers a range of banking services, including DEFI loans, global fiat withdrawals, smart growth savings (Saving SBANK tokens), and prepaid credit cards.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a globally renowned cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands. It provides a user-friendly platform for individuals and businesses to trade a wide range of digital assets.

About Joseon

Joseon, recognized by Antigua in early 2023, is the world's first legally recognized cyber nation-state. It leverages blockchain technology to issue a national cryptocurrency and foster a business ecosystem aimed at systemic equality.