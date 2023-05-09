Joseon, the World’s First Legally Recognized Cyber Nation-State, Introduces Its National Currency, Joseon Mun (JSM)

Pictured from left: Duke Justin Lee, Duke Danny Im, First Lady of Antigua Maria Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Browne, HIH Andrew Lee, Duke Young Park, and Duke James Ryu

Joseon, the world's first legally recognized cyber nation-state, has launched its own national currency, called Mun, which is also the first unbannable crypto.

JOSEON, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseon, the world’s first legally recognized cyber nation-state, is proud to announce the introduction of its national currency, Joseon Mun (JSM), which will be listed on Hotbit Exchange on May 8, 2023. Joseon is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to bridge the gap between technology and regulation, providing a supportive environment for creativity, disruptive ideas, and cutting-edge technologies to flourish without the constraints of traditional regulations.

As a legally recognized nation-state, Joseon has developed its own non-burdensome regulatory environment, empowering innovators to operate in a borderless digital realm. Joseon’s unique approach to citizenship, known as “Denizenship,” allows individuals worldwide to become “Denizens,” a special type of corporation limited to a single shareholder and instantiation per person. Denizens are incorporated under and subject to Joseon law, enabling individuals to separate their actions from those of their Denizen.

Joseon Mun (JSM) is a blockchain-based national fiat currency that combines the advantages of blockchain technology with the legitimacy of a national currency. JSM operates as a foreign currency in certain jurisdictions, providing unparalleled transparency and security. As a national currency of a recognized cyber nation-state, JSM is unbannable and offers a new level of financial freedom to users worldwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce Joseon Mun (JSM) as our national currency and to have it listed on Hotbit Exchange,” said Andrew Lee, founder of Joseon. “Joseon’s mission is to eliminate regulatory barriers and foster a non-burdensome environment for technological innovation. JSM is a testament to our commitment to building a better, more connected future.”

Hotbit Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has publicly announced its support of Joseon with the listing of JSM, providing users with a seamless and secure platform to trade and invest in this innovative currency.

Joseon has received significant praise and support from world leaders, including the Prime Minister of Antigua and former DNC Vice Chairman Mike Honda.

“Congratulations Andrew Lee on the launch of the Joseon Currency. Wishing you the best of luck for the future,” said Gaston Brown, Prime Minister, Antigua & Barbuda.

“The rebirth of Joseon as a sovereign nation-state with its currency as its source of self determination to provide a system of equity in education, access to goods and services and a desirable quality of life are exciting and an equivalent to the declaration of universal human rights.” said Mike Honda, former member of U.S. Congress (2001-2017) and DNC Vice Chairman (2005-2013).

Trade JSM on Hotbit starting May 8, 2023:

https://hotbit.io

Discover the Joseon Ecosystem:

Official Website: https://joseon.com/ (English/한글)

Mission Website: https://joseon.cloud/ (한글)

Whitepaper: https://joseon.cloud/JoseonWhitepaper.pdf (English)

About Joseon:

Joseon is the world’s first legally recognized cyber nation-state, rooted in a rich historical legacy as the successor state to the Joseon Empire founded in 1392. Joseon’s mission is to eliminate regulatory barriers and foster a non-burdensome environment that nurtures creativity, disruptive ideas, and technological innovation in cyberspace. As a recognized nation-state, Joseon offers unique “Denizenship” to individuals worldwide and has issued its own blockchain-based national fiat currency, the Joseon Mun (JSM). Joseon is dedicated to building a better, more connected future by bridging the gap between technology and regulation.

For press inquiries, please contact us at press@joseon.com.