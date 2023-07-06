Submit Release
Department of Health Warns of Voluntary Recall of belVita Breakfast Sandwich Products due to Undeclared Peanut Allergen

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Mondelez Global LLC of two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich products because they may contain undeclared peanut contamination from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

 

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Symptoms may include skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling; itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting; tightening of the throat; shortness of breath or wheezing; and/or runny nose.

 

In addition to the symptoms listed above, peanut allergy may cause anaphylaxis. Symptoms and signs of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and/or dizziness or fainting.

 

If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

 

The specific recalled product information and photographs are listed below:

 

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used by Date
belVita Breakfast Sandwich
Dark Chocolate Creme variety

8.8 oz carton

 0 44000 04328 5 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024
 
belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

14.08 oz carton

 0 44000 05723 7 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024
 
belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

1 lb 5.12 oz carton

 0 44000 05861 6 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024
 
belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

14.08 oz carton

 0 44000 06330 6 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024
 
belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

2 lb 12 oz carton

 0 44000 04602 6 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024
 
belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

8.8 oz carton

 0 44000 06304 7 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024
 
belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

1.76 oz pouch

 0 44000 04070 3 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024
 
belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

1.76 oz pouch

 0 44000 06370 2 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

 

No other belVita products or Mondelez Global LLC products are included in or affected by this recall.

 

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any products identified in the list above. For more information, consumers can call 1-855-535-5948 twenty-four hours a day. Consumer Relations specialists are also available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST at the same number.

 

Media Contacts:

Michael Burke

Acting Environmental Health Program Manager

Food and Drug Branch

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

 

 

Rosemarie Bernardo

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-286-4806

