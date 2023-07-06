Submit Release
Reminder: Districts Must Register the 2021-22 CRDC Submission Website

Reminder – superintendents should have received an email from the CRDC Support Center asking them to register for the 2021-2022 Civil Rights Data Collection website for the data collection that will be scheduled for this coming winter (see instructions video here). Most Nebraska districts have already completed this step, but if you are unsure if your district has registered please contact the CRDC Partner Support Center at:

Telephone: 855-255-6901
E-mail: crdc@aemcorp.com
PSC Contact Form: https://crdc.communities.ed.gov/#program/contact-psc
CRDC Resource Center: https://crdc.communities.ed.gov

