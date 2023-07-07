KSOC Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Real-Time KSPM Platform

Kubernetes Security Operations Center (KSOC)

The certification attests the cloud native security company has met the highest standard of security and compliance for the management of customer data

Kubernetes is adopted by the world’s largest organizations and the entire ecosystem must be held to rigorous standards of security” — Jimmy Mesta, CTO & Co-Founder of KSOC

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kubernetes Security Operations Center (KSOC), the only cloud native security company with real-time Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), today announces its SOC 2 Type II certification. Real-time KSPM is critical to helping customers operationalize security for their clusters by taking into account the critical context of the Kubernetes lifecycle. As such, it requires processing high volumes of data; this certification demonstrates that KSOC deals with these volumes of customer data to the highest standard of security and compliance. The certification was performed by Prescient Assurance.

As the adoption of Kubernetes continues to increase and more customer data is processed in a distributed, microservices architecture, it is critical that the tools in the Kubernetes ecosystem are held to the highest standards. Teams rely on KSOC to harden their clusters, as well as detect serious security issues that affect the Kubernetes clusters running their business-critical applications. Robust controls for the KSOC platform itself validate the trust that engineering and security teams have put in the KSOC platform to perform this mission-critical work.

The SOC2 Type II certification states that an organization’s policies and practices meet criteria ensuring security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Generally speaking, the certification asserts that the organization has been found to prevent unauthorized access to the platform, is available and operational, and confidential and private data is appropriately protected.

“Completing this certification demonstrates our commitment to world-class levels of security, as an extension of our customers’ Kubernetes footprint. Kubernetes is adopted by the world’s largest organizations and the entire ecosystem must be held to rigorous standards of security,” says CTO and Co-Founder Jimmy Mesta.

About KSOC

KSOC is a cloud native security company that helps development and cloud security teams ship applications faster and innovate by safely harnessing the power of Kubernetes. KSOC is the first and only vendor to use the Kubernetes lifecycle to surface the true risk of clusters at any point in time, plugging into the Kubernetes API event stream to surface, remediate and prevent the most significant security issues.